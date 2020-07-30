Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Announce New Coach

Kenya Premier League side Nzoia Sugar has confirmed veteran goalkeeper trainer Sylvester Mulukurwa as their new coach.

The 47-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will replace Collins "Korea" Omondi who was suspended by the club in March due to a string of poor results.

Club chairman Evans Kadenge confirmed the appointment saying the board of sponsors Nzoia Sugar believe Mulukurwa has what it takes to restore lost glory.

"We have confirmed our assistant coach Mulukurwa to the coaching role on a three year contract. He is also an employee of the company and it will be easier to engage him on a daily basis on issues concerning the team," Kadenge, son of Harambee Stars icon Joe Kadenge told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"Having been with the team for a long time we believe he has what it takes to make this team better so that it can challenge for the Kenyan Premier League title," he added.

Kadenge also clarified that they have informed Omondi of their decision to axe him and he will be paid his dues by the company. Omondi joined the Bungoma-based outfit in April 2019 from Kariobangi Sharks on a three-year contract.

Meanwhile goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura will continue with his role and will also double up as assistant coach before the club acquires another goalkeeper trainer.

Mulukurwa served as Nzoia Sugar custodian from 1996 to 2010 when he retired. He was also the Rivatex custodian between 1993 and 1996.

He was integrated into Nzoia's technical bench as a goalkeeper trainer in 2010 after retiring, before rising to the ranks of assistant coach in 2018.

He is a Confederation of African Football (Caf) "C" license holder.