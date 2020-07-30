Malawi Revenue Authority Confiscate 7 Vehicles From Mukhito 'Lacking Proper Clearance'

30 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) yesterday detained seven cars belonging to former State House Chief of Staff, Peter Mukhitho suspected to be not properly cleared

A statement signed by the tax collecting body spokesperson Steven Kapoloma said MRA searched Mukhitho's residence following a tip.

The seven vehicles include a Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8), a Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8), a Mercedes Benz, a VW Passat, Toyota Fortuner and a Bentry.

"The detained motor vehicles are being kept at MRA offices while the authority conduct further investigations," said Kapoloma.

The authority is calling on people who have information on any suspected tax evasion to share it through Tip-offs anonymous line 847 or submit tips to any MRA offices across Malawi.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

