Zimbabwe: Breaking - Police Issue Strong Warning Ahead of Tomorrow's Demo

The ZR Police Thursday issued a stern warning that those who will partake in a planned demonstration tomorrow [July 31]will have themselves to blame as the government has deployed tight security forces across the country to monitor the situation.

Social media was awash with footages on Thursday of both the police and soldiers turning away people and restricting them from getting into the Central Business Districts of various towns and cities across the country.

Political tensions are rising in Zimbabwe after activists called for protests on Friday against government corruption that they blame for worsening the economic crisis.

The government has branded the protests an "insurrection". On Thursday, police and soldiers increased security checkpoints at all roads leading to urban centres around the country and turned back motorists and some workers.

In one video footage, a Zimbabwe National Army soldier was seen beating civilians with what appeared to be a rubber whip.

However, the police, in a statement, said this was done to maintain law and order ahead of the highly publicised demonstration.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urges members of the public to conduct their day to day and normal activities in a peaceful atmosphere and cooperate with the police and other security service members who are maintaining law and order in the country.

"All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any group

"We reiterate that no demonstration will take place on 31 July 2020. Those who decide or disregard the law, particularly National COVID-19 regulations will have themselves to blame reads the statement.

The police said it had intercepted information that there is a group on social media which is encouraging the demonstration.

Zimbabwean authorities have been jittery over the demonstration with the ruling party early this week threatening to unleash violence on opposition members who will take part in the march.

To date, two people have been arrested in connection with the march, with the opposition leader and the face of the demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume having been locked up together with a journalist, Hopewell Chino'no.