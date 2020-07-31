Nigeria: Authority Tasks Anambra Residents On Proper Waste Disposal

Awka — As the rainy season intensifies, the Managing Director of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA), Mr. Amaechi Akorah has advised residents to avoid indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

Akorah, who spoke to South East Trust on the indiscriminate dumping of waste by residents said waste mismanagement could cause serious havoc to the environment especially during the rainy season. "People should be cautious about their waste disposal. It can cause greater harm and damage to the system. If we do not manage our waste with utmost consciousness, when it rains, it will cause floods and create problems to lives and property," he said.

According to him, waste management is not only about the government enforcing the environmental laws but about people's attitude towards waste disposal in the society.

Akorah said if people were not comfortable with retaining waste in their homes, they should also not be comfortable dumping it indiscriminately on the streets. He said the government was spending huge money to buy trash containers and vehicles to evacuate waste generated but some people were not keeping to the rules of proper waste disposal in the state. According to him, the goverment has provided disposal points, especially in the densely populated areas of the cities to ease disposal.

He said that the agency has arrested some people in default of the law on waste management in the state and were handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said: "ASWAMA laws provide for punishment for those who indulge in indiscriminate waste disposal. We have a waste management disposal team approved by the law to monitor and arrest defaulters. They go about everyday to look for indiscriminate waste disposal in the state."