Nigeria: Authority Tasks Anambra Residents On Proper Waste Disposal

31 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Awka — As the rainy season intensifies, the Managing Director of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA), Mr. Amaechi Akorah has advised residents to avoid indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

Akorah, who spoke to South East Trust on the indiscriminate dumping of waste by residents said waste mismanagement could cause serious havoc to the environment especially during the rainy season. "People should be cautious about their waste disposal. It can cause greater harm and damage to the system. If we do not manage our waste with utmost consciousness, when it rains, it will cause floods and create problems to lives and property," he said.

According to him, waste management is not only about the government enforcing the environmental laws but about people's attitude towards waste disposal in the society.

Akorah said if people were not comfortable with retaining waste in their homes, they should also not be comfortable dumping it indiscriminately on the streets. He said the government was spending huge money to buy trash containers and vehicles to evacuate waste generated but some people were not keeping to the rules of proper waste disposal in the state. According to him, the goverment has provided disposal points, especially in the densely populated areas of the cities to ease disposal.

He said that the agency has arrested some people in default of the law on waste management in the state and were handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said: "ASWAMA laws provide for punishment for those who indulge in indiscriminate waste disposal. We have a waste management disposal team approved by the law to monitor and arrest defaulters. They go about everyday to look for indiscriminate waste disposal in the state."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.