Nigeria: FIRS Extends Returns Filing Deadline By 7 Days

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the deadline for filing of returns in a number of tax categories by seven days due to the Sallah period.

Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, in a notice said FIRS would continue to identify with the challenges of the times, which the taxpayers were going through and would try to alleviate those challenges by furthering the palliative measures the service has put in place.

"In addition to a number of COVID-19 palliatives already in place, as well as in the spirit of this Eid celebration, we hereby grant a further one-week extension from the 31st July 2020 deadline for companies with December accounting year end to file their Year 2020 annual Income Tax Returns."

It said defaulting firms will not be penalised for late submission if they do so with the new grace period that ends on August 7, 2020.

The grace period also covered regular monthly obligations that were due at the end of July 2020 including Petroleum Profits Tax instalment Payment, Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax Returns.

"FIRS will continue to respond proactively to the realities of these times, towards easing the burden of our esteemed taxpayers," it stated.