Nigeria: Agent Reveals How Osimhen Made U-Turn for Napoli Move

30 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

As the world patiently awaits the official announcement from Napoli on the signing of Victor Osimhen, the striker's former agent, Jean-Gerard Benoit Czajka, has revealed some events that helped influence the 21-year old's decision.

Osimhen was reported to be unenthusiastic about playing for any club in the Italian Serie A even with Ronaldo at Juventus initially.

However, his former agent revealed that talks with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, helped change the Lille star's mindset about Italy.

"Victor did not want to go to Italy. From the start, he has been stuck on the idea of playing in Serie A," Goal quoted Benoit Czajka in an interview with France Football.

"He told me that racism issues scared him and that he didn't feel it. He even told me in March-April: "I don't want to go and play in Italy even if it's for Juventus at €10 million net per year.

"I told Victor that before having such strong ideas, that he had to travel to see for himself, meet people, talk with players who are confronted with racism, etc.

"Something that we finally did on July 1, 2 and 3 where we met the coach, the sports director, as well as the president De Laurentiis who is a man with values and experience, and who seems to have convinced the player. Victor also spoke a lot with Kalidou Koulibaly and this was decisive in his choice for Napoli."

Osimhen enjoyed an incredible debut season in France, scoring 13 Ligue 1 goals for Lille who ended the campaign in the fourth spot before the league was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is reported that Osimhen is now one step away from officially becoming a Napoli player as the club chieftains and all parties involved eagerly wait for De Laurentiis to sign his dotted.

Tuttomecartowebb reported on Wednesday afternoon that only Laurentiis signature is missing from the contract paperwork that is about 36 pages after which the former Lille striker will officially become Napoli's newest buy.

The announcement of the long-awaited contract is expected to be concluded soon.

