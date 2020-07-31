West Africa: 158 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From Niger - Official

30 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

Nigeria has evacuated 158 migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic who had been stranded as a result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Thursday, the evacuees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10 p.m via Air Peace on Wednesday.

The commission said the European Union in Nigerian and the International Organization for Migration Nigeria (working with the Nigerian mission) paid for the flight and other logistics.

"However, one of the migrants, Aiahatu ABDULLAHI, could not make the flight as she was delivered of a baby Boy on 24th July. Mrs ABDULLAHI, her husband, the newborn child as well as three (3) of their other kids will remain in Niger until such a time when another trip is organized.

"Some few Nigerians were unable to make the flight cos they tested positive to Covid 19

"All Evacuees tested Negative to Covid19 and are now on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG."

In a reaction on Twitter, The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa welcomed the stranded passengers.

She said, "We welcome home another set of stranded passengers . Gratitude to @IOM_Nigeria .@EUinNigeria for the flight and logistics And great co ordination by the Nigerian mission in Niger .All now on compulsory self isolation."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

