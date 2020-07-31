Nigeria: Two Planes Collide At Lagos Airport

Oladeinde Olawoyin/Premium Times
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos
30 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said that an aircraft belonging Turkish Airline was involved in a collision with a Middle East Airline aircraft at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.

A statement by Tunji Oketunbi, AIB's General Manager, Public Affairs, said the bureau has been notified and has commenced an investigation into the "serious incident".

Mr Oketunbi said the incident involved an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline.

The statement said the collision occurred on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

"The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft," the statement said.

"All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality."

The AIB said it will appreciate that the general public and media do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.