Nigeria: Covid-19 - Sanwo-Olu Opens Face Masks Production Factory

31 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — O-Care Medical Face Mask, an indigenous firm, yesterday flagged off daily production of 240,000 indigenous masks to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The factory was commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who pledged the state government's support to the firm.

The Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, maker of the face mask, Cyprian Orakpo, noted that since vaccine was yet to be discovered for the coronavirus disease, face masks and other medical devices like gloves and ventilators had suddenly become national security products.

This, Orakpo stated, was why some nations banned export of personal protective equipment to meet the local capacity, which he said resulted in acute scarcity in many nations including Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.