Nigeria: Covid-19 - Sanwo-Olu Opens Face Masks Production Factory

Lagos — O-Care Medical Face Mask, an indigenous firm, yesterday flagged off daily production of 240,000 indigenous masks to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The factory was commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who pledged the state government's support to the firm.

The Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, maker of the face mask, Cyprian Orakpo, noted that since vaccine was yet to be discovered for the coronavirus disease, face masks and other medical devices like gloves and ventilators had suddenly become national security products.

This, Orakpo stated, was why some nations banned export of personal protective equipment to meet the local capacity, which he said resulted in acute scarcity in many nations including Nigeria.