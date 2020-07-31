Nigeria: We Lack Drinking Water Amid Rivers - Cross River Community

Calabar — In a land that is entangled by multiple streams, creeks and big rivers with routes into the Atlantic Ocean, it is ironic that any community in Cross River will be complaining of lack of potable water.

Sadly, that is the experience of Ukwa Eburutu community in Biase Local Government Area, which, in as recent as 2017, lost five members from water-borne diseases.

According to the elders of the town, shortage of drinking water has put the residents in great difficulty.

The village head of Ekube Ukwa Eburutu, Chief Okon Obio, said that over the years, the community with a population of about 29,000 people, mostly farmers, had depended on stagnant streams as a source of water for drinking, cooking and other domestic uses.

"The water is not only very dirty; it contains visible particles such as degenerated leaves, sticks and dead insects and microorganisms which are dangerous to human health.

"In 1993 or so, the community lost about 50 persons to the outbreak of cholera which was attributable to unsafe drinking water the people of the community drink.

"Last three years, we lost five persons whose deaths were attributed to poor drinking water.

"During dry season, the streams dry up and the community is left to its fate. Those who have the strength trek about 25km to the next available streams in Afiang, Abasuba and shallow wells which are not even safe for animals talk more of humans."

Chief Okon said that the community has attempted to drill a borehole but work is dragging due to lack of fund.

In 2008, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded a contract for the construction of a solar powered borehole for water but the project was soon abandoned. This dashed their hopes of portable drinking water.

"We in the community have not felt much government impact due to the sufferings due to good water to drink and cook food. We are begging NDDC to help come and complete the borehole for us."

The spokeswoman for Ukwa Eburutu, Mrs. Adiaha Nseyen, said: "During rainy season, we drink rain water. Most communities don't drink rain water but that is our "pure water" here. When it doesn't rain, we resort to drinking from muddy streams, which many fall sick from it. We really need water in our community."

One of the youth leaders, Obio Monday, also appealed for government's intervention.

The press secretary to the council chairman, Ekpenyong Akiba, said Ukwa Eburutu was one of communities listed for borehole intervention.

The managing director of the state water board, Mr Victor Effiom Ekpo, said the water plan of action may not readily extend soon to such remote villages but synergy is ongoing with local councils to enable the communities to get clean drinking water.