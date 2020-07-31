Nigeria: Stay Off Oil Facilities in Rivers, NSCDC Warn Vandals

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned those involved in oil bunkering and illegal diversion of petroleum products in the state to stay off such facilities or face the full wrath of the law.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Muktar Lawal, gave the warning in Port Harcourt while parading 10 suspects involved in transporting illegal crude oil and adulterated petroleum products before Journalists .

Parading the suspects, Lawal said that the suspects were arrested by the men of the command as they attempted to move 24 drums of suspected AGO .

He said that the men of the command also arrested a truck loaded with unquantifiable litres of suspected adulterated AGO .

He said that the command, on 24th July, 2020, arrested four suspects around Nembe Waterside, Port Harcourt, while a truck loaded with suspected adulterated crude oil was impounded .

He said that four other suspects were arrested and a truck loaded with adulterated petroleum products concealed in cellophane bags were impounded along Akpajo Eleme in the state.

He said that the command was alive to its responsibilities and would not relent in its fight against all forms of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructures in the state.