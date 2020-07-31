Nigeria: Stay Off Oil Facilities in Rivers, NSCDC Warn Vandals

31 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned those involved in oil bunkering and illegal diversion of petroleum products in the state to stay off such facilities or face the full wrath of the law.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Muktar Lawal, gave the warning in Port Harcourt while parading 10 suspects involved in transporting illegal crude oil and adulterated petroleum products before Journalists .

Parading the suspects, Lawal said that the suspects were arrested by the men of the command as they attempted to move 24 drums of suspected AGO .

He said that the men of the command also arrested a truck loaded with unquantifiable litres of suspected adulterated AGO .

He said that the command, on 24th July, 2020, arrested four suspects around Nembe Waterside, Port Harcourt, while a truck loaded with suspected adulterated crude oil was impounded .

He said that four other suspects were arrested and a truck loaded with adulterated petroleum products concealed in cellophane bags were impounded along Akpajo Eleme in the state.

He said that the command was alive to its responsibilities and would not relent in its fight against all forms of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructures in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.