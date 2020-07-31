Kenya: In-Person Classes to Resume in January, Magoha Says

Tertiary institutions of learning will resume face-to-face class sessions in January 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Thursday said, a survey of done at all Teacher Training Colleges, Universities and Technical and Vocational institutions has shown that a small number has put in place necessary measures to comply with the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 protocols that can guarantee safety of staff and learners once they reopen.

"The final decision on the reopening of the TTC's, Tvets and universities will be dependent on the guidance from the Ministry of Health," he said.

Prof Magoha directed universities to continue offering virtual learning, examinations and virtual graduations but in strict adherence observance to quality measures set by the Commission for University Education on the University Standards and Guideline.

At the same time, the CS announced that the government will release funds to schools to pay teachers employed by Boards of Management in public schools and non-teaching staff including security guards.

"Those who had stopped working over lack of salaries should now go back to work and ensure that schools are well maintained," Prof Magoha said.

The CS said the government is committed at ensuring that schools are well maintained and that schools' staff do not suffer.

"The BoM teachers are employees of our schools and money has been set aside to ensure they are paid," Prof Magoha said.

More than 72,000 BoM teachers across the country have not been paid since March when schools closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Primary and secondary schools have raised concern that they are unable to pay BoM teachers and non-teaching staff over lack of funds.