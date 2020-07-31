Ethiopia: Tadjoura Port Commences Shipment

30 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Tadjoura Port close to northern Ethiopia through Afar State has commenced shipment service for Ethiopia. The port constructed three years before has got its commencement providing shipping service at the presence of Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges and Maritime Authority Director, Mokonen Abera.

The port is highly expected to facilitate Ethiopia's logistic being additional and an alternative capacity and a strategic option in a bid to fulfill the increasing port demand of the country, according to the information obtained from Maritime Authority.

At present, the port has the potential of accommodating loads of two ships. The need to utilize this additional port is its proximity to the Afar State and to react to the ever-increasing demand of the country's cargo service and swift the logistics in general.

Hence, its commencement has a significant role in reducing the burden of the busiest Djibouti Port Said Yeshi Fkade, Maritimes Communication Director. It can also serve as an alternative way of transport from Djibouti to Dewale road. The port will believed to address the increasing traffic jam frequently observed in the main port town of Djibouti.

Following its commencement, the first shipment of coal has been brought in from South Africa as to the Director. This port's closeness to Ethiopia through Afar state makes it most preferable and lucrative than the others, it is stated

