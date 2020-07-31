Egypt: PM - Strict Measures Against Encroachments On State Lands ‎

30 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said on Thursday 30/7/2020 the state will continue taking strict measures against any encroachment on state lands.

Any encroachment should be eradicated to avoid the repetition of such action, he said.

Madbouli followed up by the 16th stage of removing encroachments from July 8 to July 27 in light of a report which he received from Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi.

Shaarawi said 6,437 construction encroachments were ditched alongside 2,721 encroachments on agricultural lands.

From March 25 to July 25, about 9,331 construction encroachments were removed as well as 20, 092 encroachments on agricultural lands.

About 12,641 cases were referred to military prosecution.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

