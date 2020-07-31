Tanzania: Mzumbe Dar Campus Trains on Change Management

30 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MZUMBE University has all reasons to thank President John Magufuli for initiating industrialisation drive as a change to bring development and raise the country's economy, that was said in Dar es Salaam by the institution's Senior Lecturer, Omary Swalehe.

While running a three-day training on Change Management in Logistics and Supply Chain funded by Kuehne Foundation in the city, Dr Swalehe further said the seminar would build capacity of participants, who are stakeholders in making the industrialisation drive become possible.

He said the training that imparts skills on change management in logistics is applicable and the foundation of any business to run professionally and equips stakeholders with the right knowledge on how to manage changes, which must be contained or phase out a player not willing to change.

" For three consecutive years Kuehne Foundation has been sponsoring such trainings freely in the country through us as facilitators, but it's unfortunate that attendance has been poor, unlike in Ethiopia, I remember a national must pay 400 USD to attend one and you will find a Hall is filled to the capacity. Here (Tanzania) it is the opposite, with many only turning out to enquire if they would also be paid allowances, when they attend. "

Logistics and supply chain knowledge is important in the economy, because it imparts professional insights on what to do in business, especially in the modern economy, where everyone must keep pace with changes," pointed out the don.

While opening the threeday workshop, Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus, Prof Honest Ngowi, said it's worthy for the business community, academicians and stakeholders as well as the general public to realise that a change must be managed, or else one sticking to a particular dogma as a system to survive would find oneself not competing, adding: "Business must be re-engineered for one to sail through."

On her side, Kuehne Foundation Country Coordinator in Tanzania, Beatrice Millu, said they thought of funding the training among others as a plough back to the community, where the trust foundation's founder, Prof Klaus-Michael Kuehne was doing business.

" Historically, Kuehne has been contributing freely in the community on humanitarian grounds, especially to build the capacity of professionals like doctors and institutions that is why we have been sponsoring Mzumbe as a conduit to impart such knowledge. All the trainings are free for all participants, hence, they should turn out enmasse to gain," she added.

Reached for a comment, another faciliatator, Bosco Mapunda, who is a Consultant in Supply Chain Management said such training is important in the country that is why the President also introduced a change in e-payments to collect taxes, adding: "However, I advise the general public to note that changes should be managed professionally.

However, one of the participants in the training, Veronica Kyando from Mzumbe University Dar Campus appealed to fellow students and academicians as well as the business community to tap the chance and attend such trainings, which have a lot of capacity building to them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.