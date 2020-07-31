Tanzania: He Treasured His Homeland - JPM

30 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Lydia Shekighenda

PRESIDENT John Magufuli glorified the late former President Benjamin Mkapa for treasuring his birthplace, noting the fallen statesman had opted for his ancestral gravesite at Lupaso village in Masasi District.

Dr Magufuli said Mkapa's unwavering desire to be buried in his homestead signified his love for his native land and his fellow citizens, and should be emulated by all Tanzanians.

Mr Mkapa, who served as Tanzania's third president between 1995 and 2005, died in a Dar es Salaam hospital last week.

He was laid to rest, in a highly-attended burial ceremony that was preceded by the state funeral held at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Dr Magufuli made the revelation as he offered his condolences to Mkapa's family and the nation during the burial event held at the family gravesite.

"The government once allocated a burial site for national leaders in Dodoma... but in the past two to three years, Mkapa told me that he would prefer to be buried in his home village of Lupaso," Dr Magufuli said.

He further said that Mkapa treasured his homeland, urging Tanzanians to draw a leaf from the late leader's distinguished life.

"He could have chosen to be buried in other places such as Dar es Salaam, where he has farms or Lushoto in Tanga Region," said the president.

Dr Magufuli noted that since most of the national leaders prefer to be buried in their homelands once they die, he decided to distribute the land allocated as a graveyard for them to the villagers to be used for other activities.

He said that Mkapa has accomplished his mission, calling upon Tanzanians to continue praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Early this week, Mkapa's clan Chief Mkonona, said the late Mzee Mkapa had told the members of his family where they should lay his body once he dies.

"He told us to lay his body beside his father's grave after he dies," the chief said.

Lupaso V illage is located about 34 kilometres from Masasi town and 11 kilometres from the highway to Newala District.

Chief Mkonona said the void left by Mzee Mkapa was massive and a big blow to the clan.

"He was someone, who was helping us very much whenever social economic issues arose. He has left us shrouded in darkness. He was our hero who made our village known not only within the country but also all over the world," he mourned.

Being the product of Lupaso village, many youths at the village saw him as their role model and someone, who inspired them to prosper, especially academically, the chief said.

"Pupils at the village developed love for education when they looked up at the noble man, who was born at the village and became the third president of this country," he noted.

During his life as Tanzanian leader, the late Mkapa worked tirelessly to help uplift the living standard of the people in his native village.

This is why, Lupaso villagers said they would remember him dearly, especially for his contribution in improving water accessibility and education.

Today, water shortage remains history for Lupaso villagers after the late Mkapa decided to donate 100m/- from his own pocket to drill wells for supplying water to the village.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.