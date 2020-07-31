Nigeria: Police Arrest 27 Rape Suspects in Bauchi

30 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Police command in Bauchi State on Thursday said it arrested 27 rape suspects and five others for various offences.

Ahmed Wakili, the police spokesman, made this known in a statement in Bauchi.

"We arrested 27 suspected rapists and five other suspects in connection with offences against property and disturbance of public peace," Mr Wakili said.

He said the arrest was in line with the police statutory duty of protection of lives and property.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to fight all forms of criminality in the state.

"The command warns all criminal elements and their allies, nursing agenda that is bashful to the safety and security of the state to desist from such acts.

"The command will not relent in mobilising resources within to confront and neutralise criminal act and tendencies," Wakili warned.

The police spokesman commended the state government for enacting the law to enforce the fight against sexual gender-based violence on women and children.

He appreciated the people of the state for continuous cooperation with the police and urged them to explore to the fullest.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

