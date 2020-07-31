Sudan: Violence Cuts Off Access to Health Services for 14,000 Children

30 July 2020
Save the Children UK (London)
press release

"We are extremely concerned about the spike of violence in the conflict in Darfur and the closure of the two facilities, which leaves thousands of malnourished children without access to nutrition and health services."

Save the Children has spokespeople available for interview in Sudan. Please contact media@savethechildren.org.uk / 0207 012 6841 / (24 hrs) 07831 650409 with any enquiries

A spike in tribal violence in western Darfur in Sudan has cut off more than 14,000 children from life-saving health services, as Save the Children was forced to close two health facilities and its field office in Masterei. The health facilities were the only two centres which provided health and nutrition services for children in the area.

Earlier this week in Masterei, 60 people were reportedly killed in a conflict between communities, including five children. Nine more children were wounded. This followed an earlier attack by an armed group on July 17th, which also affected a Save the Children sub office in Elgeniena.

"It is indefensible that children have been killed and wounded in the violence, and our thoughts go out to their families," said Arshad Malik, Country Director of Save the Children in Sudan.

He continued: "We are extremely concerned about the spike of violence in the conflict in Darfur and the closure of the two facilities, which leaves thousands of malnourished children without access to nutrition and health services. The safety of our staff is our utmost concern but if the centres are not reopened soon, children's lives will be put at further risk. With already 1.1 million[i] children facing hunger in Sudan, this conflict can only increase the number of children in need."

The violence in Darfur has increased over the past few weeks, displacing thousands of families, some of whom crossed the border with Chad. On July 20 alone, the violence affected 4,000 people from El Geneina Town.[ii]

"The people in western Darfur urgently need peace and stability, so they can focus on their livelihoods. We urge all parties to the conflict to keep children safe from violence or any atrocities, to ensure that they have access to life saving services such as health and nutrition, and to make sure humanitarian workers can do their job safely and unhindered. We are calling on the Sudanese government to investigate the killing and injury of these children and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these violations," added Mr. Malik.

Read the original article on savethechildren_uk.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Save the Children UK. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: savethechildren_uk

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.