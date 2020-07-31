Nigeria: NBA Election 2020 - Non-SAN, Outsider in Huge Lead As President

30 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SL), Olumide Akpata, is maintaining a huge lead as a presidential candidate in the NBA national elections that started 11pm on Wednesday.

Mr Akpata, the only non-Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) among three presidential candidates, has polled 8910 votes (54.1 per cent) as of 5:47p.m. on Thursday.

Following Mr Akpata is Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, who has garnered 3908 votes (23.7 per cent).

A former NBA general secretary, Dele Adesina, SAN, is in the rear with 3659 (22.2 per cent) of the votes cast.

As at the time of this report 16477 votes had been tallied and there were 40 abstentions, bringing the total number of votes to 16,519.

A total of 29,636 lawyers are voting nationwide in the electronic poll, according to the Electoral Committee of the NBA.

Other positions being contested include first vice-president, second vice-president, general secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, welfare secretary, financial secretary, publicity secretary and assistant publicity secretary.

Voting ends at 11p.m. on Thursday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.