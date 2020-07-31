South Africa: Denosa Mpumalanga Statement On the Shortage of Nurses During the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Province

30 July 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

AS DENOSA in Mpumalanga, we are concerned about the failure of the Department of Health to plan properly for COVID-19 pandemic in terms of human resource management in the province.

As we speak, most of our members are infected and are on quarantine. Those that are remaining on duty continue to carry the heavy workload and become overworked. The numbers of infections are increasing every day.

"We are calling on the department to hire more nurses urgently. The rise of the new infections amongst staff members indicates failure by employer to ensure that our members are not overwhelmed," says DENOSA Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary, Mzwandile Shongwe.

"The employer must note that if the department can't hire more nurses, we will be forced to withdraw the little that is remaining."

Nurses are human beings too. Furthermore, we have discovered that our members who are on quarantine need counselling services urgently.

We call on the department to organise counselling services for our members to counter the trauma they are facing on a daily basis.

