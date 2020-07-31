Zimbabwe: Sex-Starved Woman (46) in Remand Prison for 'Raping' Two Boys

A lustful 46-year-old Banket woman is languishing in remand prison after she was denied bail for allegedly forcing two minor boys to be intimate with her, in two separate incidents.

The accused, Dadirai Fortune Mandisekwe of Aryshire Mine in Banket is now scheduled to stand trial at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court where she is facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In the first charge, allegations against the accused, whose marital status remains unknown, are that on an unknown date in April this year, she summoned the 13-year-old complainant into her bedroom.

It was heard the boy entered Mandisekwe's bedroom and found her lying in bed before she was asked him to join her between the blankets.

When the boy got into bed, he was allegedly asked to undress and he complied.

The woman then started fondling the boy's manhood, before instructing him to insert it into her genitals which he did, court was told.

In the second count, the prosecution averred that on an unknown date in July this year, a Grade Five boy was feeding chickens at an adjacent homestead when he was called by Mandisekwe.

Using the same modus operandi, the woman lured the boy into her blankets and indecently abused him without his consent.

The sexual molestations were exposed after the boy's mother suspected her son had been abused.

The boy was taken for medical examination at a local clinic, where he confided in nurses and narrated the 'sexcapade', leading to the arrest of Mandisekwe.

Provincial magistrate Lisa Mutendereki remanded the matter to August 6 for trial.

Review Nikisi represented the State.