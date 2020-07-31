Malawi: UK-Based Malawi Pastor of Living Waters Church Dies - Gofundme Campaign Set

30 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

England -based Malawian pastor for Living Waters Church, Chimwemwe Dambuleni, died on Wednesday 29 July 2020 after a long battle with Aden carcinoma cancer, according to statement posted on GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her funeral.

The campaign has been set by the deceased relation Judith Dambuleni.

The statement states that Pastor Dambuleni has left a four-year-old twins and a husband.

She was described as "a loving mother, wife and family member and a strong spirited woman of faith".

On social media her death has been inundated with messages of condolence, all of which pay warm and heartfelt tribute to the pastor.

The GoFundMe campaign is seeking "any contribution "that would go towards the funeral expenses in the United Kingdom and look after the bereaved children.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

