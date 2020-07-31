Western Sahara: President of Republic Felicitates President Abdelmadjid Tebboune On Eid Al-Adha

30 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlu — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

"I would like on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha to extend, on behalf of the Government and people of the Saharawi Republic and on my own behalf, my warmest congratulations and best wishes to your Excellency and through you to the brotherly Algerian people, wishing you great health and Algeria people greater progress and prosperity," said the President of the Republic in his message.

The President of the Republic wished that Eid Al-Adha will bring blessings, peace, unity and prosperity to the great Muslim Community. SPS

