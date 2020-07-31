Africa: Over 900,000 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

OIM/Delphine Buysse
Senegalese artists painted murals in the capital, Dakar, to raise awareness about Covid-19.
31 July 2020
allAfrica.com

As of July 31, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 909,124.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 19,320 and recoveries 556,639.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 482,169, with deaths numbering 7,812. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (93,757), Nigeria (42,689), Algeria (29,831), and Ghana (35,142).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

