Malawi: Balaka Hospital Fire - Patients Evacuated

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

A fire has broken out at Balaka District Hospital.

Patients have been evacuated from a hospital as a fire blazed the facility in the early hours of Friday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

