Cameroon: Two Diplomats At Star Building

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute received the Tunisian and Korean Ambassadors in separate audiences on July 29, 2020.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with the outgoing Tunisian Ambassador, Jalel Snoussi who used the farewell audience to highlight his major achievements in fostering Cameroon- Tunisia relations during his five- year tenure at the helm of his country's diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Jalel Snoussi told the press after the audience that it was a courtesy, friendly and farewell audience. He said he was going back with the feeling of a mission well accomplished in fostering Cameroon-Tunisia relations. The Ambassador disclosed that during his tenure of office, he organized 10 economic and trade prospection missions. Several agreements, he further said, were signed during the 10 th Cameroon-Tunisia Joint Commission that held in Tunis in 2016. The 11th Joint Commission is slated for Yaounde before the end of this year 2020. Jalel Snoussi equally said he facilitated the coming of over 300 Tunisian investors to Cameroon, stating that they used the occasion to have business contacts with their Cameroonian counterparts.

The Ambassador also singled out the tourism sector and said Cameroonian and their Tunisian counterparts had two sessions. He said he was leaving Cameroon with mixed feelings. On the one hand, Jalel Snoussi expressed happiness to go home meet his family and on the other hand, he said he was going to miss the hospitality and welcoming nature of the Cameroonian people who had even adopted him.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute had the second audience with the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cameroon, Jonghan Kim. It was a simple courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the end of which the Korean diplomat made no declarations to the press. Jon- ghan Kim presented the advan- ced copies of his letters of accreditation to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella during an audience on July 1, 2020 .