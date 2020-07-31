Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Midlands Activists in Hiding Ahead of Anti-Corruption Protests

A number of MDC Alliance activists in Midlands province, among them MPs and councillors, have gone underground after being hounded by suspected State security members, it has emerged.

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week warning protesters of Friday's anti-corruption demonstration, State security agents increased their hunt for perceived organisers of the protest marches.

This has forced most known MDC Alliance youth members to go underground and let the dust settle.

One of the activists is Sekai Marashe, an MDC Alliance Kwekwe town youth official. She told NewZimbabwe.com that she had gone into hiding as she feared arrest.

"I was tipped off that the members of the State Security were looking for me. I was advised to find a safe house to lie low since their visit had sinister motives," she said.

"I was, therefore, forced to go into hiding."

Another MDC top politician and Mbizo MP, Settlement Chikwinya, also confirmed he had gone hiding ahead of Friday protests.

"For now I am safe, I am in a safe place," he said.

Chikwinya, early last year endured months in remand prison after he was arrested on charges of being one of the ringleaders in Kwekwe town of the violent January 2019 protests sparked by steep fuel increases by government.

His case is still before the courts.

State Security agents in Kwekwe are also on the hunt for former local councillor Janet Ticharunga.

MDC Alliance Midlands provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou confirmed some party members had gone underground.

"It's true State security agents are targeting our membership in the Midlands province. Most of our members in the provincial executive, youth wing, women's wing, MPs, and councillors have gone into hiding. There is a false assumption that it's the MDC Alliance that has called for tomorrow's demonstration," he said.

"The demonstrations have been called by the people who are hungry and angry by the ongoing maladministration and misrule in our country."