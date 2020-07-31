Tanzania: Fully Armed Simba Ready for Double - Title Mission in Rukwa

SIMBA said the 22-member squad that has pitched a camp in Mbeya prior to their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals on Sunday is progressing well with preparations.

The top flight league champions are expected to leave tomorrow for the battlefield Sumbawanga from Mbeya fully armed to take on Namungo FC at Nelson Mandela Stadium for the epic finale of the contest.

Simba who defeated their traditional rivals Y oung Africans 4-1 in the semifinals enroute to the final want to accomplish their mission of bagging two titles in a single season.

However, speaking from Mbeya, the team's manager Patrick Rweyemamu said in terms of the training sessions they are progressing well.

" In short, we have intensified our preparations to win the match and fulfill our target of winning two championships this season. " We expect to leave here on 31st July for Sumbawanga to face our opponents Namungo in the decisive encounter," he said.

Meanwhile, Namungo have already arrived safely in Sumbawanga ahead of the big match despite them being assured of playing in CAF Confederations Cup next season regardless of the outcome on Sunday.

Confirming about their arrival was the club's chairman Hassan Z adadu who said the reason to arrive early is to get used to the climate of the hosting area as well as the pitch.

" The good thing is that we have managed to bring all our players including those on the injury list since if God willing, we want to break our camp right here after the finale," he said.

He also revealed that three big buses from Lindi and Ruangwa will be fully packed with their supporters hitting Sumbawanga to give them the deserved back up as they eye to take home the prestigious ASFC trophy for the first time.

" Even here, we have already found our fans who are set to support us on Sunday hence in terms of back up, we are not complaining," he said.

To reach this far, Namungo booted out Sahare All Stars from Tanga in the last four game courtesy of a solo goal netted by left back Edward Manyama.

It has been a good year for Namungo as they only got promoted into the Mainland Premier League to finish fourth on the ladder last season and are now in the finals of ASFC waiting to represent the country next season in CAF run games.