Tanzania: Call for Vigilance When Picking Foreign Coaches

THE government has cautioned clubs in the country to be vigilant when selecting football coaches to avoid employing those who have hostile nature.

This was said by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe while giving his reaction about the recent firing of the former Young Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael.

" We are all human beings vulnerable to make mistakes but time has come for our clubs to conduct thorough research about the coach they want to hire. " They should keenly look into their background both on and off the field but I have been told that the record of Eymael was not that good from the clubs he coached before," Mwakyembe said.

He added: "As you know, our country is peaceful, we value a lot human rights and we do not entertain any forms of racism but when someone like him (Eymael) makes such inhuman comments, we cannot just let it go."

Moreover, Mwakyembe hailed Y anga and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for the prompt actions they have so far taken after the issue came to the public knowledge.

In a related development, Y anga Acting General Secretary Simon Patrick said they have already channeled the matter to FIFA for further disciplinary action to be given to him.

" What he did is something which is totally unacceptable to humans that is why we have treated it as an emergency issue to cut short his contract. About money, it is not a big deal for us and he will be paid," he said.

He continued: "In law, there are scenarios called exceptions whereby if they are done, you can terminate one's contract instantly without even waiting for a 30 days notice hence what he did is exceptional."

Moreover, Patrick said since he is a lawyer by profession, he will take the case to FIFA by himself.

Meanwhile , the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz has apologised on behalf of the club to Tanzanians for the unwelcome remarks made by Eymael.

He also said procedures to pick a new coach have started such that he will be updating the public on its progress as time passes by.