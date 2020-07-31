Tanzania: Simba Queens on Command as Women League Title Race Turns Hot

IT has been a fierce fight for the Mainland Women League title race as Simba Queens have remained firm at the driving seat with a four-point lead.

Simba Queens, who have pegged 47 points at the league's helm, are four points superior to Alliance Girls who have collected 43 points while JKT Queens are third with 40 points.

Fourthplaced Ruvuma Queens are parading 38 points. So far all four top teams have the same chance to lift the trophy, but the clear picture of who deserve the throne will be decided by four remaining games.

According to Alliance head coach, Ezekiel Chobanka, the league has almost reached its peak and every match will be taken as a final for them.

They expect to win all the remaining games as their goal is the title. The Alliance coach said this after securing a hefty 5-0 victory on Tuesday against their hosts Marsh Queens at CCM Kirumba.

Alliance goals were netted by Janeth Matulanga in the 13th and 41st minutes, Aisha Juma in the 51st minute and Aisha Masaka in 65th and 87th minutes.

" I am happy to see my players back; they are starting to get back to their best after the corona- virus pandemic break."

" Unfortunately for us, our players returned to the camp late. I had a hard time getting them ready as we continue with the league. I thank God they have been improving and have done very well in the past few days."

" There is still a lot of work to be done but we will fight until the last minute to see what happens, we will take all our remaining matches as finals."

Prior to their Tuesday win, Alliance defeated TSC Queens by 7-0. Apart from those who are on the title race there are several teams at the tail, fighting to avoid relegation.

Panama Girls at the bottom are the most troubled as they have collected only four points in 18 games played. Other bottom-placed teams include Marsh Queens, who have collected 12 points and are fixed at the second from the bottom tied in points with TSC Q ueens.

Tanzanite SC are on ninth place after collecting 13 points. If Panama lose to JKT Queens in their coming game, they will not be able to escape relegation.