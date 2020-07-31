Tanzania: Simba Queens on Command as Women League Title Race Turns Hot

30 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

IT has been a fierce fight for the Mainland Women League title race as Simba Queens have remained firm at the driving seat with a four-point lead.

Simba Queens, who have pegged 47 points at the league's helm, are four points superior to Alliance Girls who have collected 43 points while JKT Queens are third with 40 points.

Fourthplaced Ruvuma Queens are parading 38 points. So far all four top teams have the same chance to lift the trophy, but the clear picture of who deserve the throne will be decided by four remaining games.

According to Alliance head coach, Ezekiel Chobanka, the league has almost reached its peak and every match will be taken as a final for them.

They expect to win all the remaining games as their goal is the title. The Alliance coach said this after securing a hefty 5-0 victory on Tuesday against their hosts Marsh Queens at CCM Kirumba.

Alliance goals were netted by Janeth Matulanga in the 13th and 41st minutes, Aisha Juma in the 51st minute and Aisha Masaka in 65th and 87th minutes.

" I am happy to see my players back; they are starting to get back to their best after the corona- virus pandemic break."

" Unfortunately for us, our players returned to the camp late. I had a hard time getting them ready as we continue with the league. I thank God they have been improving and have done very well in the past few days."

" There is still a lot of work to be done but we will fight until the last minute to see what happens, we will take all our remaining matches as finals."

Prior to their Tuesday win, Alliance defeated TSC Queens by 7-0. Apart from those who are on the title race there are several teams at the tail, fighting to avoid relegation.

Panama Girls at the bottom are the most troubled as they have collected only four points in 18 games played. Other bottom-placed teams include Marsh Queens, who have collected 12 points and are fixed at the second from the bottom tied in points with TSC Q ueens.

Tanzanite SC are on ninth place after collecting 13 points. If Panama lose to JKT Queens in their coming game, they will not be able to escape relegation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.