Tanzania: Africa Golf Body Pays Homage to Mkapa

30 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

AFRICA Golf Confederation (AGC) has sent condolences to Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) following the death of the former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa who was laid to rest at Lupaso in Mtwara.

In his statement to TGU president Chris Martin, the Vice-President of AGC Johnson Omolo said the late Mkapa was among the leaders who promoted peace and stability in the Region.

Omolo said: "Kindly accept my sincere condolences on the passing on of your former President H.E Benjamin Mkapa. " He was an African statesman who promoted peace and stability in the Region."

Omolo added that Mkapa's death has come at a time when the World including Tanzania is grappling with cataclysms beyond our apprehension.

" We condole with the golfing fraternity in Tanzania and the entire people of the Republic of Tanzania," stressed.

TGU president thanked AGC and Omolo for condolences saying Mkapa will be remembered in the Region for many good things he did including promoting golf.

He said that it was during his reign when the East African Challenge Trophy (EACT) competition was inaugurated in Tanzania.

The annual tournament that started with only three East Africa countries Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam in 1999, has grown to be a five- nation competition later on after Rwanda and Burundi joined.

It is among the fastest growing competitions that in recent years, has grown to become the Region 4 Competition drawing 14 teams.

The Region 4 teams include the defending champions Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, Comoro, Reunion, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar.

It has remained an annual competition, though; this year event seems to be in dilemma due to coronavirus threat.

The competition was scheduled to tee off this month in Uganda, but it is yet to be confirmed according to TGU competition secretary, Enock Magile.

Among others the mark that he leaves is the first 18-hole golf course, at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam.

Lugalo Chairman recently attributed Mkapa to the construction of the course saying he will be always remembered by Lugalo members and golfers for that.

TPDC Lugalo is among the country's best place when it comes to junior development programmes.

