Tanzania: Tanapa Announces New Tariffs for Permits at National Parks

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) has announced new tarrifs for the 2020/2021 financial year.

A statement issued on Thursday July 30, by Tanapa says the new tariffs will take effect from August 1 until June 30 2021.

The affected areas include multiple entry permit, new National Parks and reduction of fees in Canopy walkway.

In a multiple entries, the statement says that, a day-trip permit will valid for twelve daylight hours and allows multiple entries within such validity period and a sleep-over permit which is valid for twenty-four hours and allows multiple entries within the period of validity.

A 12-hour permit expires at 6:00 pm on the day a visitor enters irrespective of the time when the permit was issued while for 24-hours permit to expire after 24 hours from the time a permit issued.

Tanapa has also issued fees for new national parks which include Nyerere, Burigi-Chato, Ibanda-Kyerwa, Kigosi, Ugalla River, and Rumanyika-Karagwe.

Tanapa has reduced tariffs for canopy walkway in Lake Manyara National Park from $60 to $20 for foreigners and from Sh15000 to Sh10,000 for East African Community residents.

The statement said that changes is due to the government intention to increase tourists, income and improving tourism environment within the national parks