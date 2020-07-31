Tanzania: Play-Off Stage Turns Tough for Mbao, Mbeya City

MBAO face a daunting task to turn tables against Ihefu following their 2-0 loss to the First Division League side at Highland Estate stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya on Wednesday.

Mbao, who were forced to play in the play-off stage after finishing 16th in the just ended Premier League, must score three unanswered goals if they want to see their safe return to the top flight league.

Mbeya City, who joined Mbao at the play-off stage are also facing a tough going against Geita Gold after a 1-1 draw with the hosts at Nyankumbu School ground in Geita on Wednesday.

Ihefu opened their goal account early in the 4th minute through Steven Mwaijala, who expertly fired home the penalty after Mbao defender committed a foul inside the danger zone.

Mridi Tangai added the second later and they held it firmly till the end. Mbao need to fight hard and score three goals when they host Ihefu at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Sunday.

In Geita, Mbeya City who were the first to score in the 41st minute through Suleiman Ibrahim efforts, were held to a 1-1 draw with Geita Gold after Rehani Kibingu equalised for the hosts in the 68th.

Mbeya City must win on Sunday when they host Geita Gold at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya if they want to return to the Premier League.

Dodoma FC have been promoted to the Tanzania Mainland League and will now be part of 16 teams in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Dodoma-based side won promotion to the top tier after a 2-0 win over Iringa United FC.

Ihefu finished second after defeating Cosmopolitan 3-0 in another second-tier game played at Highlands Estate Grounds in Mbarali but had an inferior goal difference.

While Dodoma had a goal difference of 26, Ihefu had 22. Dodoma Jiji now join Gwambina FC who had qualified earlier. Singida United have been relegated already.

They have collected just 15 points from the 38 matches and have managed to win just three matches, with six draws and 25 losses.