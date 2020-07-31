Tanzania: Tanapa Sets New National Park Tariffs

Arusha — THE Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has rolled out new tariffs levied at its national parks, geared at improving the Cultural Tourism subset.

To start with, the organisation charged with the management of the country's national parks has reviewed the multiple entry fee for domestic and foreign tourists residing within and outside the parks' vicinities.

Detailing the changes here yesterday, TANAPA Senior Assistant Commissioner in charge of Corporate Communications Mr Pascal Shelutete, categorised the permits valid for 12 hours and 24 hours for both tourists lodging inside and outside national parks.

"Those accommodated inside the parks will now be subjected to a 12-hour permit that will allow them to access other services like the purchase of traditional bracelets, while those sleeping outside the parks will be entitled to a 24 hour permit," said Mr Shelutete at a press conference held at his offices.

The 12-hour permit expires at 6pm since its issuance, while that of 24 hours lasts for the specified time, and thereafter not being subjected to any charges, according to Mr Shelutete.

"Such changes seek to revitalise the cultural tourism product which has somewhat deteriorated, dealing the proprietors heavy blows economically," he explained.

The changes, according to the TANAPA Assistant Senior Commissioner, come into effect from August 1, this year.

In the same vein, TANAPA has reviewed and lowered the Canopy Walk way in Lake Manyara National Park in a bid to woo more domestic and foreign tourists.

For instance, a foreigner wishing to enjoy the 370meter air walk will now part with 47,000/- ($20) from the initial 140,000/-($60), while Tanzanians and other residents within the East African Community(EAC) partner states will enjoy a uniform 10,000/- from 15,000/- which was charged in the previous financial year.

TANAPA has also announced conservation fees for its newly established national parks, which include Burigi-Chato, Ibanda-Kyerwa and Rumanyika-Karagwe, Ugala River and Nyerere.

A Tanzanian above the age of 16 years will be subjected to between 4,000/- and 5,000/ to catch glimpses of the flora and fauna found in the areas, while those whose ages range between five and 15 will pay anything from 2,000/-.

As for other national parks, the conservation fees will remain the same until June 30, next year.