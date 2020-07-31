South Africa: Covid-19 Brought Us to the Edge of the Abyss - Ramaphosa's ANC Goes a Step Further

analysis

If the approach to the Covid-19 crisis seems like an increasingly unfun mess, that's because the competing forces at the top of the ANC are shredding the last sensical scraps of best practice that remained following Zuma's fall. Now the centrists, terrified by their own shadows, have finally realised that they have no power. The entire party is submitting to the forces on its fringe -- and a feeding frenzy that would have been impolite even under Zuma.

1 EAT

Let's cast our minds back a few interminable months, and recall that this whole coronavirus thing started off with high praise for the government's aggressive, "science-based" mitigation approach. Back in ye olden dayes of March 2020, South Africans bought into one of the harshest lockdowns anywhere in the world, while watchdogs cracked alcohol-free champagne in celebration of the fact that we were dodging a version of the Aids denialism that pertained under President Thabo Mbeki.

As we shuttered ourselves in our homes and learned to hate our families in new and startling ways, similar discord was unfolding within the ANC family, where the usual power-plays devolved almost instantly into dysfunction.

That said, Ramaphosa's semi-regular teleprompter readings tamed...