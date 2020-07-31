South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On Appointment of Ag Maps Out Appointment Process

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General (AG) met today to map out the process of how it will conduct its work.

The committee received a legal advice from the Parliamentary Legal Services on the process and procedure which will guide the direction the committee will take on the appointment of the AG. It requested the support staff team to report to it the proposed implementation plan of the legal advice in its next meeting.

Furthermore, the committee is planning to begin the shortlisting process early next week if it obtains the permission to work during the constituency period.