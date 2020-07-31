South Africa: Friends, Businessmen and Cricket Stars Join Forces to Fight Hunger

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

With the malaise and instability wrought by Covid-19, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless as the bad news mounts. However, Maverick Citizen spoke to business owners and friends James Carmichael and Jason McCormick, who were moved to action when they saw that the communities they do business in were taking strain from hunger in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. They formed the One People Fund, an organisation that has to date delivered food for more than four million meal portions.

Jason McCormick is the CEO of Exemplar Retail, a company that focuses on township and rural retail shopping centres throughout South Africa, with about 22 sites in their portfolio. His best friend, James Carmichael, is in the motor industry and owns a car dealership based in Johannesburg. McCormick had been studying the Covid-19 impact on international communities and was worried about how that would translate in South Africa. This was specifically in light of the fact that the communities his company works in are densely populated, a critical factor in the spread of the coronavirus.

As of 10 April 2020, his company got local vendors to sew and distribute masks, but responses on its Facebook page made...

