Zimbabwe: Late Mugabe's Relative Jailed for Swindling Soldier, Cop in Botched Land Deal

31 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A Chinhoyi magistrate has convicted a close relative to late former president Robert Mugabe for defrauding a couple of US$4 300 in a botched land deal.

Ruvengo Jenami (45), who was facing a fraud charge, was Tuesday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

However, Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Sithembiso Ndebele set aside three months for five years on condition of good behaviour, while another three months were suspended on condition Jenami restitutes the complainant US$4 300.

The remaining six months were commuted to 410 hours of unpaid work.

Smart Kufandikamwe is the complainant in the matter.

It was the State's case that in September 2017, Kufandikamwe, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, and his wife Ashley Chikaka, a police officer, were seeking farmland in the Zvimba area.

Kufandikamwe's sister, Chipo Hungwe, who gave testimony during the protracted trial, told the couple that Jenami, who is Chief Chidziva (Johannes Jenami)'s son, was selling a plot.

It was heard that the complainant arranged to meet Jenami. Upon meeting, Jenami told the couple to buy 10 buckets of groundnuts to give to Chief Chidziva who would 'bless' the transaction.

During the month of September 2017, the complainant, his wife, and sister went to Dalkeith farm in Zvimba where they were introduced to Chief Chidziva by Ruvengo Jenami.

The chief reportedly told the prospective land buyers that, indeed, the land belonged to his son.

The convict claimed they were of the Gushungo clan, who were custodians of the land given to them by the late ex-president Mugabe and had title deeds.

Ruvengo also claimed he was selling the plot since he had acquired a bigger one in Raffingora.

After being convinced, Kufandikamwe and his wife agreed to pay for the land, including a three-bedroomed house, round kitchen hut, unroofed one-roomed unit, and a toilet.

The couple, on various occasions, transferred varying amounts of money into Jenami's bank account to offset the purchase price of the land and developments on it.

Following the completion of the sale, the couple settled at the plot.

However, when Kufandikamwe went to the plot on 15 September last year, he found Jenami's wife, Nyarai Charewa, who told him to pack his belongings and vacate as Jenami had returned to his property.

The matter was then reported to the police leading to Jenami's arrest for fraud. Total value prejudiced was US$4 300 and nothing was recovered.

Texas Manditsvara prosecuted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.