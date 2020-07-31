Ghana: Eidul-Adha 2020 Covid-19 Directives

Eid celebrations have been scaled down due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic (file photo). .

In view of the up coming Eidul-Adha 2020 festivity and the challenge of the covid-19 pandemic, a consultative meeting of representatives of the various Islamic denominational groupings was held at the behest of the Eminent National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The groups that were represented include, the Ahmadiyya, the Shia, the Tijaniyyah and the Ahlu Sunna Muslim communities.

Purpose

The purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the need to take a common position on the mode of Eidul-Adha 2020 festivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and direct the Muslim ummah in Ghana accordingly

The following are the points of consensus:

1. In the important matter of whether or not to ease the COVID-19 preventive restrictions for the purpose of Eidul-Adha celebrations.

Government should remain guided by the facts and figures on the ground as they relate the current COVID-19 status of the country.

2. To avoid the risk of a spike in the spread of the virus, the method of celebration adopted for the Eidul-Fitr 2020 festivity should be replicated i.e. worshippers may celebrate in their individual homes etc.

3. It should be noted that the Eid celebrations are outdoor events that attract large congregations. Obviously there is the unavoidable difficulty of restraining enthusiastic worshipper gathering at an open space. Hence the risk of violating the directive of restricting the number of participants in a religious event to 100 cannot be disputed.

4. In view of the above, muslims in the country are entreated to continue to abide by the existing COVID-19 preventive protocols especially during the occasion.

The slaughter and distribution of sacrificial animals must be conducted under the highest hygienic standards as part of the preventive measures.

5. The National chiefs and leaders of the various Islamic groups would like to use this opportunity to commend all muslims in Ghana for the excellent demonstration of understanding and cooperation during these trying times.

6. On behalf of the Eminent National Chief Imam and leaders and elders of the various Islamic denominational groups in Ghana, we wish all muslims in Ghana a happy Eidul-Adha celebrations in Advance.

Source: Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu