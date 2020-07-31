Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

30 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

14 patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in Adibara (13) and Ghiremaika (1) Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka Region, today.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan recently.

On the other hand, 34 patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities today.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 225.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 279.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 July 2020

