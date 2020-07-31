Kenya: Nyangi 'Cleared' for Gor Mahia Elections

30 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike appears to have provisionally cleared Gor Mahia's outgoing organising secretary Judith 'Nyangi' Anyango to contest the treasurer's post in the club's forthcoming polls.

The Kenyan Premier League giants are in line to elect new officials on August 8, and club chairman Ambrose Rachier recently told Nairobi News the club's new constitution prohibits any person without a university degree from contesting for any management position.

This rule automatically locks out Nyangi who has a diploma from vying, but then, the Registrar has, in a terse letter addressed to the club secretary, now emphasized that no one should be 'unfairly blocked' from contesting.

"This is to request you to submit documents relating to the appointed Independent Panel that will ensure holding of fair and transparent elections (which include) nomination of candidates without unfairly blocking any candidate from vying, adherence to the 2/3 gender rule, and non-discrimination," Wasike said.

"The (election) exercise should not violate the Kenya Constitution 2010, the Sports Act, and the Sports Registrar regulations," she added.

VIRTUAL ELECTIONS

The Registrar has also recommended the Institution of Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) to oversee the club's virtual election even as she outlined the requirements for all contestants.

"Currently, the online voting system is only available for ICPAK which has been doing online elections. All vying candidates must get clearance from Government Intergirty clearance offices i.e the Credit Reference Bureau, Higher Educations Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Social Security Fund and National Hospital Insurance Fund, among others.

Rachier is so far unopposed for the chairmanship position, while Sally Bolo will tussle with Francis Wasuna for the vice-chairmanship.

Sam Ochola, who is eyeing the Secretary General position, is also unopposed, while Dolfina Onduto, Chrispine Okoth, and probably Nyangi will contest the treasurer's position.

