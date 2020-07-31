Kenyan Forward Jonah Ayunga Joins English Third-Tier Side Bristol Rovers

Kenyan forward Jonah Ayunga has joined English third-tier side Bristol Rovers on a two-year contract from non-league side Havant & Waterlooville.

Ayunga scored 17 goals in 30 games last season and a number of clubs have been chasing his signature, but it's Bristol that has eventually signed him.

"The Club is delighted to announce the signing of striker Jonah Ayunga for an undisclosed fee," Bristol announced on their official website on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be here! Ever since I heard about the potential of the move I've been excited to join. I have chats with Ben (Bristol Manager) and hearing the plan that he has for both me and the club and where he wants to go showed me that this is a good place to be," Ayunga said.

Delighted to have joined @official_brfc - can't wait for the season to start! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XNvxb8jpAf

-- Jonah Ayunga (@JonahAyunga) July 29, 2020

Rovers manager Ben Garner said the club is delighted to sign Ayunga

"We are delighted to bring Jonah to the Mem. Given the season he has just had there was interest from a number of EFL clubs and we are very pleased that we have managed to agree a deal that will see Jonah play here at Rovers," Garner said.

OUTSTANDING SEASON

"He's another player that we have looked at extensively over a long period of time and we feel that the qualities he brings will enhance the squad we are assembling. Jonah has had an outstanding season in front of goal and I've been really impressed by both his desire to join us and his hunger to improve," he added

The 23-year old forward is yet to make a debut for Harambee Stars but has been called severally to the senior side and the U23 development team by former national team head coach Stanley Okumbi.