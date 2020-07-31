Kenya: Gor Mahia Striker Boniface Omondi Joins Wazito

Gor Mahia striker Boniface Omondi has officially joined money bags Wazito on a three-year contract.

Omondi's contract with K'Ogalo expired in June and the lethal attacker said he decided to move on after club officials failed to initiate a new contract negotiations as well as failing to pay him his salary arrears.

However, the dimunitive forward has clarified that he wouldn't legally pursue his payment from the record champions but would concentrate on ensuring Wazito clinches the league next season as the best retaliation.

"As we speak, I have put pen to paper on my deal with my new club Wazito. Everything has been completed and I'm just waiting for the new season to kick-off. My unveiling and others who have joined this great club will soon be held. I'm very happy and now in the right frame of mind," Omondi told Nairobi News.

The 24-year-old will now join former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo who is also on the verge of joining Wazito. This is after the team released goalkeepers Steven Njung'e and Kevin Omondi 'Jagoal' among other players last month.

The axed players were deemed surplus to the squad.

UNPAID SALARY

"I have had my time at Gor Mahia and I have no hard feelings more so on missing my pay. I understand the situation the club was in but my dream is to help Wazito win its maiden KPL title. It is possible. Gor is a big club with fanatical following and can't just go down because a number of players have left," added Omondi.

The former Kisumu Day High School goal poacher has been a first choice for coach Steven Polack and partnered up front with Nicholas Kipkirui for the better part of the season.

He scored five goals for K'Ogalo, including the match winner in Mashemeji derby against perennial rivals AFC Leopards on March 8, 2020.

The speedy forward joined K'Ogalo from Nzoia Sugar in 2017 and won three league titles with the club.

Wazito is also said to be in talks with AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu, the Western Stima duo of Fidel Origa and Maurice Ojwang as well as Kevin Kimani of Mathare United.