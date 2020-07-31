Gambia: Barrow Announces Friday & Saturday As Eid Holidays

State House, Banjul, 29th July, 2020 - In accordance to Section 76 (1) of the Constitution (1997), His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Friday, 31st July 2020, and Saturday, 1st August, 2020, as public holidays throughout The Gambia, in observance of the Muslim feast of Eid-ul-Adha.

On behalf of the Government and the First Family, President Barrow wishes the entire Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Eid with caution and bear in mind that the Coronavirus is real and exists in The Gambia. The President seizes the opportunity to remind the public to properly use face mask, maintain regular hand wash and social distancing in the fight against the virus. Parents and Guardians are urged to keep the children at home and stay safe. Eid Mubarak!