Africa: Basketball Africa League - Modification of Format Announced

The President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Amadou Gallo Fall has announced changes in the format of the first edition of the competition which was to be launched on March 13 in Dakar. In a videoconference with journalists the President of the BAL underlined that the competition will no longer be like before when it was planned to play in seven cities. The cities will be reduced and the organisers are working on that.

Targeted to host the first day, the Senegalese capital will thus have to meet the health, security or travel conditions to remain eligible. Faced with the evolution of the pandemic, the officials of the Bat, in direct contact with the authorities of the countries concerned, are considering the launch of the first edition by the end of the year. According to Amadou Gallo Fall, it is hoped that it will be organised towards the end of November or December. On the format, the people in charge of the Ball do not rule out the idea of reproducing the formula for resuming the Nba scheduled for July 31 until October 12; date of a possible match 7 of the finals, in a bubble to Orlando, on the Disney World site. Competition bringing together African clubs, the Ball is organised and subsidised by the NBA in collaboration with the Fiba. It was to be played in Dakar, Monastir, Luanda, Lagos, Cairo, Rabat and Kigali. The Armed Forces and Police team FAP Basketball Club will participate in the first edition of the BAL; a new top tier competition in Africa sponsored by FIFA and the NBA. The 12 teams from the continent that will play the BAL 2020 are AS Douanes (Senegal), AS Police (Mali), AS Salé (Morocco), GNBC (Madagascar), GS Pétroliers (Algeria), FAP (Cameroun), Ferroviario (Mo- zambique), Patriots (Rwanda), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), Union Mo- nastir (Tunisia) and Zamalek (Egypt).