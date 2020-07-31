Cameroon: Sports Cooperation - Turkey Strengthens Relations With Cameroon

30 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Turkish Ambasador to Cameroon paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, granted audience to the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Ayse Saraç on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Discussions during the meeting centred on the fruitful coopera- tion between Cameroon and Turkey notably in the domain of sports and physical education. The officials discussed on the prestigious Japoma Sports Complex constructed by the Turkish company, Yenigun and which constitutes the flagship of the high-level cooperation. The Ambassador said she was happy with the contribution made by her country in the vast project aimed at giving Cameroon sports infrastructure of international stan- dards. She said the Japoma Sports Complex would enable Turkey to better assure its expertise in Africa in the domain of the construction of sports infrastructure. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the Turkish Ambassador equally discussed on the modalities of the reception of the sports complex as well as its maintenance. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education expressed the gratitude of the government of Cameroon for the construction of the edifice within a reasonable deadline; which in effect is the most active realization in the policy of Creater Opportunities of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya .

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

