Zimbabwe: World Vision, NAC Donate to Bulawayo Covid-19, Diarrhoea Outbreak

31 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The World Vision Zimbabwe (WVZ) and the National Aids Council (NAC) Thursday donated various Covid-19 material, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Bulawayo City Council.

Some of the material is going to assist the local authority in responding to a recent diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve suburb.

A total of 218 cases of diarrhoea have been recorded in Luveve and surrounding areas. The source of the diarrhoea has been blamed on contaminated water, which the local authority is allegedly pumping into residents' homes.

Speaking at the handover of the equipment to council officials, WVZ integrated programmes director Khumbulani Ndlovu said WVZ received US$157 000 from World Vision United Kingdom to respond to the diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve.

"This year we have received a 45-day project from Start Fund through our WVUK to respond to the diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve. This is a consortium of NGOs that seeks to provide early funding to partners to respond to emergencies," said Ndlovu.

Under the project, Ndlovu said, 12 institutions in the city will also get cleaning materials and disinfectants.

"Under this project, we are also going to install 5000 litres (water) tanks and stands at 12 institutions as well as installation of 1000 litre kiosks at five sites. We are also going to deliver 110 000 litres of water per week through bowsers," said Ndlovu.

He added 15 boreholes will be rehabilitated while hygiene raising awareness programmes will be intensified.

NAC also donated PPEs worth $1 million.

The PPEs include N95 masks, disposable medical overalls and latex examination gloves.

"These commodities are meant to protect health workers against Covid-19 as they deliver services to the public. The country has recorded a surge in new cases and this calls for additional measures to prevent health workers getting infected," said Bulawayo Minister Judith Ncube while handing over the materials to the council.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.