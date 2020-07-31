Zimbabwe: World Vision, NAC Donate to Bulawayo Covid-19, Diarrhoea Outbreak

The World Vision Zimbabwe (WVZ) and the National Aids Council (NAC) Thursday donated various Covid-19 material, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Bulawayo City Council.

Some of the material is going to assist the local authority in responding to a recent diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve suburb.

A total of 218 cases of diarrhoea have been recorded in Luveve and surrounding areas. The source of the diarrhoea has been blamed on contaminated water, which the local authority is allegedly pumping into residents' homes.

Speaking at the handover of the equipment to council officials, WVZ integrated programmes director Khumbulani Ndlovu said WVZ received US$157 000 from World Vision United Kingdom to respond to the diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve.

"This year we have received a 45-day project from Start Fund through our WVUK to respond to the diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve. This is a consortium of NGOs that seeks to provide early funding to partners to respond to emergencies," said Ndlovu.

Under the project, Ndlovu said, 12 institutions in the city will also get cleaning materials and disinfectants.

"Under this project, we are also going to install 5000 litres (water) tanks and stands at 12 institutions as well as installation of 1000 litre kiosks at five sites. We are also going to deliver 110 000 litres of water per week through bowsers," said Ndlovu.

He added 15 boreholes will be rehabilitated while hygiene raising awareness programmes will be intensified.

NAC also donated PPEs worth $1 million.

The PPEs include N95 masks, disposable medical overalls and latex examination gloves.

"These commodities are meant to protect health workers against Covid-19 as they deliver services to the public. The country has recorded a surge in new cases and this calls for additional measures to prevent health workers getting infected," said Bulawayo Minister Judith Ncube while handing over the materials to the council.