Khartoum — US Secretary of the State along with senior member of the US congress have called on the American administration to back Sudanese prime minister and the Sudan removed from the list of state sponsor of terrorism as that would be important not only for the Sudan US relations but also for the democracy in the whole region

Senior member of the US foreign Relations committee Chris Coons, of the democratic party, said his committee currently works on how to resolve the problem of compensating and serving justice to the s and families of the 1998 bombing and helping get forwards in the bilateral relations with he Sudan which had been suffering under the dictatorship of Omar Bashir for thirty years

Mr Coons said he calls on secretary Pompeo and on the American administration to do all they can to help prime Minister Hamdouk achieve justice for those victims and make foundation for a democratic partners in the region

Pompeo has said his administration would very soon submit before the committee a legislation on finding justice to the victims and their families and lifting the name of the Sudan from the terrorism list

He said he had talked I with the prime minister and with other government official a handful of times on the issue

Pompeo said it was said the developments in the Sudan does not happen every day and that it was in the interest of the united state foreign policy and the region to help the Sudan out of that list and to help democratic rule in the country that could also flow into the whole region