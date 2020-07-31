Zimbabwe's First Movie On Netflix "Cook Off" to Be Aired On ZBC

27 July 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

Cook Off, the first Zimbabwean movie to be available on streaming platform Netflix will be aired on the national broadcaster ZBC on 11 August 2020 at 9PM.

The movie will be replayed on 14 August at 9PM.

Cook Off is a romantic comedy featuring a struggling single mother who finds love and good fortune in a TV cooking show contest.

Cook Off displays an all-Zimbabwean cast of young actors, veterans of the industry, and distinguished figures in music, comedy and poetry. The movie was produced in 2017 on an initial cash budget of US$8,000.

Cook Off stars Tendaiishe Chitima as Anesu, and leading hip-hop artist Tendai Ryan Nguni also known as Tehn Diamond, as Prince, who meet on the set of a television cookery competition.

The movie has won many awards at film festivals before attracting the attention of Netflix.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

