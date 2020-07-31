South Africa: 315 More People Die of Covid-19

South Africa recorded 315 more deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 121 deaths were recported in the Eastern Cape, 96 in Gauteng, 55 in KwaZulu-Natal, 34 in the Western Cape and nine in the North West.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 812 as of Thursday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 482 169 after 11 046 more people contracted the virus since the last report.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 171 574 cases, followed by the Western Cape 94 440, Eastern Cape 77 055 and KwaZulu-Natal 73 919.

Free State has recorded 20 398 cases, North West 18 811, Mpumalanga 13 280, Limpopo 8 240 and Northern Cape 4 402.

Fifty cases have still not been allocated.

A reported 309 601 people have recovered since the outbreak, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. A total of 2 918 049 tests have been conducted, with 44 886 having been done in the last 24 hours.

Globally, there are 16 812 755 cases and 662 095 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.