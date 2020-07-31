South Africa: 315 More People Die of Covid-19

31 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 315 more deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 121 deaths were recported in the Eastern Cape, 96 in Gauteng, 55 in KwaZulu-Natal, 34 in the Western Cape and nine in the North West.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 812 as of Thursday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 482 169 after 11 046 more people contracted the virus since the last report.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 171 574 cases, followed by the Western Cape 94 440, Eastern Cape 77 055 and KwaZulu-Natal 73 919.

Free State has recorded 20 398 cases, North West 18 811, Mpumalanga 13 280, Limpopo 8 240 and Northern Cape 4 402.

Fifty cases have still not been allocated.

A reported 309 601 people have recovered since the outbreak, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. A total of 2 918 049 tests have been conducted, with 44 886 having been done in the last 24 hours.

Globally, there are 16 812 755 cases and 662 095 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.